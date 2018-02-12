Fletcher Building to lay off 10% of workforce, about 1000 jobs in NZ

Looking to cut costs amid the pandemic, Fletcher Building says it has made the "difficult decision" to lay off about 10 per cent of its workforce - equating to about 1000 jobs.

Fletcher Building. Source: Te Karere

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions over the past two months had been significant, especially in New Zealand as a result of the Level 4 lockdown.

"While we looked at all parts of our business to remove costs, regrettably we believe we will not be able to support the same number of people," he said.

"We have to make some very difficult decisions which include looking at reducing the number of people we employ by approximately 10 per cent. This will equate to around 1000 positions across New Zealand."