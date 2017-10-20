TODAY |

Fletcher Building back making a profit after suffering up to $1 billion losses

Fletcher Building – which suffered high profile financial losses – has announced today its construction arm is back making a profit.

The company's chief executive Ross Taylor says market conditions have improved.

Just 18 months ago the company’s building and interior division suffered losses of up to $1 billion and it announced it would focus only on existing projects.

Today, it announced it had started to turn its financial position around.

The company will return some of the profit to shareholders, through a $300 million buyback offer.

In a presentation in Australia, Mr Taylor said there had been strong industry and government alignment through the construction accord and the market outlook remained strong.

The news in Australia is not so good, with tough market conditions starting to bite, largely due to a sharp decline in the residential market and some poor business practices in some areas.

The footage show the first 22 months of construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre. Source: Sky City Auckland
