Fletcher Building appoints new chairman

Bruce Hassall has been appointed the new chairman of Fletcher Building to replace Sir Ralph Norris.

Source: Te Karere

Sir Ralph announced his resignation in February and stayed on to oversee the transition of new chief executive Ross Taylor and a refresh of the board.

Bruce Hassall, an independent director of Fletcher Building since March 2017, was announced to take over as chairman on September 1.

Mr Hassall was also a former chief executive and senior partner of PWC New Zealand.

Fletcher Building was going through a restructuring after heavy losses in its building division, and recently announced a new strategy.

Mr Hassall would be joined by four new independent directors: Barbara Chapman, Robert McDonald, Douglas McKay and Cathy Quinn.

Ms Chapman was most recently managing director and chief executive of ASB Bank and a director of Genesis Energy and NZME.

Mr McDonald was chief financial officer for Air New Zealand and a director of Contact Energy.

Mr McKay is a former chief executive of a number of companies, including Lion Nathan, Carter Holt Harvey and Goodman Fielder.



He is chair of Bank of New Zealand and an independent director of Genesis, IAG New Zealand and the National Australia Bank.

Ms Quinn leads the mergers and acquisitions and private equity teams and the China practice at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts. She is a director of Tourism Holdings.

Sir Ralph said Bruce Hassall would bring strong and steady leadership.