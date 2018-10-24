Fleeing teen driver allegedly tries to run down cops after Auckland ram raids in stolen cars

A fleeing driver allegedly tried to run down two police officers before driving the wrong way down State Highway One on Auckland's North Shore as a string of ram raids in stolen cars came to an end.

Waitemata Police arrested and charged six teenagers following the series of serious incidents during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The group of six allegedly stole two vehicles from New Lynn late on Wednesday night, Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said today.

"At around 2.30am yesterday, one of the stolen cars was used in a ram raid at a commercial property nearby, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the property," he said.

A number of electronic items were also stolen from the store and the car was then ditched.

The group then drove to Milford on the North Shore in the second stolen vehicle, before a third was allegedly taken and used in a ram raid on Hurstmere Road, in Takapuna, around 3.50am.

"All six offenders entered the store and a large amount of electronics were stolen, before the alleged offenders drove off in the two stolen cars," Mr McNeill said.

Police, who were already in the area conducting patrols, were quickly on the scene and pursued both vehicles, stopping one of them.

Three occupants fled on foot but were located with the assistance of the Police Dog Section and apprehended.

The second stolen car was pursued and also tracked with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter.

During this time, the fleeing driver allegedly attempted to run down two police officers before driving the wrong way down State Highway 1 near Constellation Drive.

"The fleeing driver continued in the wrong direction along State Highway 18, putting the safety of other motorists, as well as police staff, in significant danger," Mr McNeill said.

The vehicle was eventually spiked and the three occupants were arrested.