TODAY |

Fleeing teen driver allegedly tries to run down cops after Auckland ram raids in stolen cars

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

A fleeing driver allegedly tried to run down two police officers before driving the wrong way down State Highway One on Auckland's North Shore as a string of ram raids in stolen cars came to an end.

Waitemata Police arrested and charged six teenagers following the series of serious incidents during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The group of six allegedly stole two vehicles from New Lynn late on Wednesday night, Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said today.

"At around 2.30am yesterday, one of the stolen cars was used in a ram raid at a commercial property nearby, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the property," he said. 

A number of electronic items were also stolen from the store and the car was then ditched.

The group then drove to Milford on the North Shore in the second stolen vehicle, before a third was allegedly taken and used in a ram raid on Hurstmere Road, in Takapuna, around 3.50am.

"All six offenders entered the store and a large amount of electronics were stolen, before the alleged offenders drove off in the two stolen cars," Mr McNeill said.

Police, who were already in the area conducting patrols, were quickly on the scene and pursued both vehicles, stopping one of them. 

Three occupants fled on foot but were located with the assistance of the Police Dog Section and apprehended. 

The second stolen car was pursued and also tracked with the assistance of the Police Eagle helicopter.

During this time, the fleeing driver allegedly attempted to run down two police officers before driving the wrong way down State Highway 1 near Constellation Drive.

"The fleeing driver continued in the wrong direction along State Highway 18, putting the safety of other motorists, as well as police staff, in significant danger," Mr McNeill said.

The vehicle was eventually spiked and the three occupants were arrested.

Six people aged between 15 and 17 were arrested and appeared in the North Shore Youth Court yesterday afternoon on a number of charges.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Twenty-five-years clean himself, Walsh says the gangs have helped reduce the 'scary' problem he saw here in the mid-2000s.
The Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh talks to Black Power, Mongrel Mob at Auckland marae about kicking meth
2
The captain of the Russian vessel was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.
Watch: Captain of huge Russian ship 'drunk' as it crashes into busy South Korean bridge
3
Researchers at the University of Michigan were ecstatic with the footage.
Startling footage shows tarantula dragging opossum through Amazon, first time such an encounter documented
4
The Prime Minister says she’s ‘not ruling anything in or out,’ including implementing a capital gains tax.
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern struck by a bad case of the political heebie-jeebies over Tax Working Group recommendations
5
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:00
Detective Inspector John Price addressed reporters today following a string of armed incidents.

Frontline Canterbury cops to remain armed until man sought in connection with armed incident located
A file image of a group of adult students studying.

Petition calling for end of 'transgender teaching' in schools collects 35,000 signatures
Faceless man in hood on the rooftop with city background at night time

New pilot scheme focused on support for victims of youth offending launched

Fears for safety of man not seen since Sunday on Auckland's North Shore