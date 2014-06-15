 

Fleeing driver speeds down Auckland's Queen Street, attempts to catch train during police pursuit

A fleeing driver sparked a cop chase through central Auckland today, speeding erratically down Queen Street before running on foot to try catch a train, police say.

The 31-year-old man is facing a serious of charges following this afternoon's incident, which police say began when he failed to stop for them in Sandringham. 

An Eagle helicopter followed as he drove down Queen Street and into Customs, Commerce and Quay Streets.

Police say he then abandoned the car and ran to Britomart Train Station, with members of the public helping officers by pointing where he was running. 

Police arrested the man as he tried to board a train.

The accused has been charged with failing to stop, driving while disqualified, reckless driving and theft. 

Source: 1 NEWS

