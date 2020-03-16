TODAY |

Fleeing driver arrested after leaving trail of destruction in stolen SUV in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch which saw a vehicle that was being driven dangerously crash into several parked vehicles, including a police car.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Several vehicles, including a police patrol car, were allegedly damaged by a 29-year-old driver, who was later arrested. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they were advised about 8.10am that a stolen vehicle had collided with several parked vehicles on Wrights Road in Addington.

They said the driver - the sole occupant of the vehicle - "then proceeded to unlawfully take a white Hyundai SUV from the scene of the collision".

Police received multiple calls from concerned members of the public about the manner of the driving of the Hyundai.

Police say the vehicle was stopped about 9.25am on Sherborne Street, St Albans and the 29-year-old driver was taken into custody without further incident.

A police vehicle also sustained frontal damage in during the incident.

Charges are yet to be determined.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Two people found dead at house in Kelston, Auckland
2
Two earthquakes rumble across New Zealand overnight
3
Air NZ cuts long haul capacity by 85 per cent, domestic by 30 per cent as coronavirus impact hits hard
4
Stop flushing your wet wipes, Queenstown Lakes District Council says amid coronavirus
5
New Zealand banks start slashing interest rates in wake of record-low cash rate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington's Homegrown Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns
02:03

Stop flushing your wet wipes, Queenstown Lakes District Council says amid coronavirus

05:20

Coronavirus self-isolation can have 'significant' mental effects for some people

Z drops petrol prices by 5 cents as oil prices fall further