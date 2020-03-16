Fleeing driver arrested after leaving trail of destruction in stolen SUV in Christchurch

A person has been arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch which saw a vehicle that was being driven dangerously crash into several parked vehicles, including a police car.

Police said they were advised about 8.10am that a stolen vehicle had collided with several parked vehicles on Wrights Road in Addington.

They said the driver - the sole occupant of the vehicle - "then proceeded to unlawfully take a white Hyundai SUV from the scene of the collision".

Police received multiple calls from concerned members of the public about the manner of the driving of the Hyundai.

Police say the vehicle was stopped about 9.25am on Sherborne Street, St Albans and the 29-year-old driver was taken into custody without further incident.

A police vehicle also sustained frontal damage in during the incident.