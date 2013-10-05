Fleeing driver allegedly rams two police cars in Tauranga

A fleeing driver has been arrested after allegedly ramming two police cars and injuring a pair of officers during a chase in Tauranga.

Police say the 29-year-old man fled from officers after a family harm callout on Second Avenue about 6am today.

During a short pursuit that followed he crashed into two squad cars.

"Two officers are being medically assessed and are believed to have suffered minor injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"There's reported damage to the cars involved."