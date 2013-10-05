Fleeing driver allegedly rams two police cars in Tauranga

Source:NZN
A fleeing driver has been arrested after allegedly ramming two police cars and injuring a pair of officers during a chase in Tauranga.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say the 29-year-old man fled from officers after a family harm callout on Second Avenue about 6am today.
During a short pursuit that followed he crashed into two squad cars.
"Two officers are being medically assessed and are believed to have suffered minor injuries," a police spokeswoman said.
"There's reported damage to the cars involved."
The arrested man would appear in court on Wednesday charged with breach of bail, failing to stop, refusing to give blood, causing criminal damage with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard, police said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news