 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Flavour capsule cigarettes could threaten NZ's smokefree goal - researchers

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Health

New Zealand's goal of becoming smokefree by 2025 could be under threat.

New research from the University of Otago examined young adults' responses to flavour capsule cigarettes, which mask the tobacco taste.

The study surveyed 425 smokers and 390 non-smokers.

Non-smokers were three times more likely to pick a flavoured option, such as fruit burst or pineapple, than the usual unflavoured cigarettes.

Smokers preferred the traditional ones.

Lead researcher professor Janet Hoek said it was important to monitor tobacco companies' marketing strategies.

"Evidence that flavour capsules are more appealing to non-smokers than to smokers suggests policy makers need to be vigilant and ensure product innovations cannot undermine smokefree goals," she said.

Professor Hoek said the findings challenged tobacco companies' claims they were working towards a smokefree world.

"Tobacco companies have recently made much of their desire to promote a smokefree world. However, these claims are inconsistent with their product innovations, which make smoked tobacco products more appealing to non-smoking young people," she said.

"Susceptible non-smokers were significantly more likely than daily smokers to view flavoured capsule cigarettes as smoother, more fun to smoke, more attractive and more stylish."

rnz.co.nz

The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:51
National Party support drops below Labour in latest 1 NEWS poll
2
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
3
Poll: Jacinda Ardern surges to highest rating ever as preferred PM, at Simon Bridges' expense
4
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down this afternoon after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to rapturous applause from excited fans in Fiji
5
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.
Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Australian PM talks down deal with opposition for NZ to take Nauru asylum seekers
02:37
After years of successive governments touting regional growth initiatives, it’s not just the cities growing anymore.

Every region in NZ sees population boost for first time in eight years
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.

Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council

National defends handling of woman's complaint against Jami-Lee Ross