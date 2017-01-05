Flatbush fire victims farewelled as father remains in coma

Three generations of a Sri Lankan family that died in a house fire in Auckland have been farewelled at a Hindu ceremony today.

Umadhevi Theiventhiran, 65, her daughter Bhamini Theiventhiran, 39, and five-year-old grand son Bareth Kaileshan died in the blaze at their Flat Bush home three days before Christmas.

Bhamini Theiventhiran's husband Kailesh Thanabalasingham is still in a critical condition in Middlemore Hospital, while the couple's daughter escaped unharmed.

About 200 people turned out for the funeral service in Manukau today.

Family friend Sivaram Andasivam says the family has always been there to support their Tamil and Sri Lankan community.

"It's a beautiful family ... no words to describe," he said.

"Everybody wants to have a family like Kailesh's family."

Kailesh's friend, lawyer Deborah Manning, said his condition is such that they are not sure if he knows yet, that his wife, son and mother-in-law have died.

He remains sedated in a critical condition, she said, and his condition is not always stable.

"He's fighting for his life."

The couple's daughter Krishah, 11, was at the funeral and was being supported and loved by many.

"This is an unimaginably hard day for any 11-year-old - to be at the funeral for your mother and baby brother," Ms Manning said.