 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader Daniel Faitaua says he is often too embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his surname as he applauded a Super Rugby social video where players explain how to say their names.

The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.
Source: Breakfast

"I've often been called Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi, Tamati Coffey, the list goes on," Faitaua said on the show this morning, recalling the more ridiculous attempts at his name.

“So I applaud NZR with this video because it's great, like you say, it's okay to get it wrong but just give it a go and listen to how these players are saying it and just encourage people."

"Often I’m embarrassed to correct people when they’re like 'hey, Tamati Coffey or Daniel Fat-tyre', I'm like 'hey, how's it going?'"

Super Rugby stars are celebrating cultural diversity in round 16 by challenging people to pronounce their names correctly.
Source: Super Rugby

Related

Pacific Islands

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

01:57
2
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

00:21
3
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Auckland cop punch video: Teens reportedly sought refuge from group of 15 bullies at local club before police were called

00:18
4
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

5
Barnaby Joyce.

'You can't help who you fall in love with': Barnaby Joyce's lover in polarising paid TV interview


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.


01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 