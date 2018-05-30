'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader Daniel Faitaua‏ says he is often too embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his surname as he applauded a Super Rugby social video where players explain how to say their names.

"I've often been called Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi, Tamati Coffey, the list goes on," Faitaua said on the show this morning, recalling the more ridiculous attempts at his name.

“So I applaud NZR with this video because it's great, like you say, it's okay to get it wrong but just give it a go and listen to how these players are saying it and just encourage people."