Flashback: One year since protester hits Steven Joyce in face with a dildo at Waitangi

It was the pink sex toy that went around the world.

A year ago today, in a moment that will go down in New Zealand political history, a woman protesting against the now-dead Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement threw a dildo at then Economic Development Minister, now Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

She didn't miss.

During the news conference at Waitangi, Josie Butler threw the dildo, shouting "that's for raping our sovereignty" as her rubber missile caught her target square in the face.

She was taken away by police, while to his immense credit, Mr Joyce saw the funny side of the incident, challenging British Last Week Tonight host John Oliver to do his best.

Oliver more than accepted the challenge, christening Mr Joyce Dildo Baggins.