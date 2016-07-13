Flashback: Helen Clark's perfect response to reporter's question while pitching for UN top job

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.
It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.
The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More