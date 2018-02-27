Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges will make for familiar foes when they face off across the House, as the pair used to provide political analysis on TVNZ1's Breakfast show.

Not so long ago the fresh-faced politicians shared many mornings together, butting heads on the political topics of the day.

However, Seven Sharp's Lucas de Jong says even though Mr Bridges could be "ruthless" in his appearances with the now-PM, the pair also weren't scared of agreeing on things.

De Jong went so far to say the pair actually had "lots of chemistry."

So much so that viewers would often write in to ask if the pair were an item.

In some of the old footage shown on Seven Sharp tonight the leaders definitely seem to be on friendly terms.