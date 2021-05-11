TODAY |

To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?

Source:  Seven Sharp

Many a state highway around New Zealand has a van tucked behind a corner with a speed camera, or police offer parked up waiting for people to tick over the speed limit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong looks into the issue. Source: Seven Sharp

Since the dawn of headlights there has been a tool Kiwi motorists have used to alert one another - the flash of your lights.

Seven Sharp asked a bunch of New Zealanders if they knew about the secret code, all but one passed the test, in Britain, apparently the flash is a signal your lights are off.

Caroline Perry from road safety charity Brake Aotearoa says while the manoeuvre is not technically an offence, according police, they do discourage drivers from flashing their lights to warn other drivers about upcoming speed cameras.

“If you are speeding, you are more likely to be involved in a crash, and it’s more likely that someone is seriously injured or killed in that crash as well.

“We want to ensure that drivers who are putting lives at risk on the road are being penalised,” she said.

She says a flash of the lights might deter people momentarily but they are likely to speed up again once they have passed the speed camera.

Perry says flashing may also serve as a distraction for other drivers.

New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:10
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
2
Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performs haka in Parliament, ordered to leave
3
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
4
MSD's payout to help with car repairs trebles to $33.6 million
5
No evidence three older people's deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccine — Bloomfield
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

North Island to get five new solar farms worth $300 million

'Significant number' of headstones at cemetery in Gisborne damaged after car crash

Battle continues over Manukau nightclub linked to shooting
00:48

Travel from Victoria won’t be paused after Melbourne community case of Covid