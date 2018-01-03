Flash flooding turns Palmerston North road into river as wild weather hits

A band of severe thunderstorms has led to flash flooding on the streets of Palmerston North.

One local resident filmed a trip out with his kids that saw them confronted with a street which resembled a river.

"Flash flooding in Palmerston North! Time for a drive with the boys in the truck! Neck minute..." Tony Browne captioned his video on Facebook.

A weather warning has been issued for a low currently building off north eastern Australia. The front will hit New Zealand's north tomorrow, dumping 70-90mm of rain on Auckland before midnight, the MetService says.