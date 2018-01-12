Flamingo chick hatches in front of Auckland Zoo visitors

Auckland Zoo says a flamingo chick has hatched this week "on display" in front of visitors in a first for the zoo.

Auckland Zoo has welcomed a flamingo chick. Source: Facebook: Auckland Zoo

"This chick has just arrived on the scene and is already a trail-blazer. The first chick at our zoo to hatch on display (in front of some excited visitors) and as our flamingo are all hand-raised it will be the first chick to be raised by the flock," the zoo says on its Facebook page where it has posted pictures.

The chick hatched to proud parents Cheviot and Neil with big sister Otis close by.

The parents will continue to sit on the chick for a few more days until it begins to walk.

The chick has an egg tooth, a tooth found in reptiles and some birds which helps break through the eggshell.