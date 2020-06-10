Flames leap from roof as fire breaks out at Christchurch furniture business

A large fire has broken out at a commercial premises in Sockburn, Christchurch this afternoon.

Video from the scene showed the fire at 25 Watts Road, with flames coming up through the roof.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received calls about the fire about 12.25, and firefighters have been able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to any nearby businesses.

People in Christchurch reported being able to see the tall plume of smoke from across the city.

The building was listed on Google Maps as being occupied by A&A Furniture.

Police and five crews of firefighters are at the scene.