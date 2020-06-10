TODAY |

Flames leap from roof as fire breaks out at Christchurch furniture business

Source:  1 NEWS

A large fire has broken out at a commercial premises in Sockburn, Christchurch this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire began at a commercial premises on Watts Road. Source: Chris Lynch

Video from the scene showed the fire at 25 Watts Road, with flames coming up through the roof.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received calls about the fire about 12.25, and firefighters have been able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to any nearby businesses.

People in Christchurch reported being able to see the tall plume of smoke from across the city.

The building was listed on Google Maps as being occupied by A&A Furniture.

Police and five crews of firefighters are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights
2
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
3
Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus
4
'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days
5
New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19 update: No new cases in NZ for 19th consecutive day
01:31

New electricity pricing plan to divide bills up more evenly across the country

Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis speak with media from Kaikōura

Todd Muller undergoes minor surgery to remove pre-cancerous mole