Flames engulf Canterbury pub in Christmas Eve blaze

Flames have engulfed a tavern in the South Island town of Kirwee, 35 minutes inland from Christchurch.

The number of crews fighting the blaze had been reduced but those on the ground were still working to put the fire out at 5am this morning. Source: Facebook/Kirwee Tavern, Restaurant and Hotel

Fire and Emergency are still at the scene dampening down hotspots from the outside of the building after being called to the scene just before midnight.

As many as 60 firefighters were called to the scene, with 16 vehicles attending from Kirwee, Darfield, Coalgate, Rolleston, Sheffield, West Melton, Christchurch Central and Wigram.

Crews still can’t get inside the tavern because the building is so damaged.

No injuries were reported.