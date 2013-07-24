Five young men - the youngest 13 - in custody after Hamilton stolen car chase

Five young people - the youngest aged 13 - have been apprehended by police after fleeing in an allegedly stolen vehicle in Hamilton last night.

Police said in a statement the vehicle was spotted about 11.40pm on River Road after allegedly being stolen in Auckland.

The driver failed to stop and fled on to the Waikato Expressway before road spikes were used to punctures its tyres.

The car stopped near Ararimu about 12.25am and the five male occupants, aged 13, 15, 16, 17 and 21, were all taken into custody.