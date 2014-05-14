 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Five years since Carterton balloon crash

share

Source:

NZN

It's been five years since the hot air balloon disaster in Carterton which killed 11 people, but there won't be a memorial service.

A British balloon expert says the likely cause of the Carterton balloon tragedy was the pilot’s failure to see power lines.
Source: 1 NEWS

Carterton Mayor John Booth said a service won't be happening to mark the tragedy this year, as there was a special plaque unveiling around the same time last year.

On January 4, 2016, four years on, a large limestone rock featuring an engraved plaque, along with seating was unveiled near the crash site on Somerset Rd.

Mayor Booth said the plaque has made such a difference to family and friends of the victims, and has helped removed a pain barrier.

A limestone boulder and plaque carry the names of the 11 people who died.
Source: 1 NEWS

The pilot Lance Hopping, and his 10 passengers, Ann Dean, 65, Desmond Dean, 70, Valerie Bennett, 70, Diana Cox, 63, Howard Cox, 71, Denise Dellabarca, 58, Belinda Harter, 49,Stephen Hopkirk, 50, Johannes "Chrisjan" Jordaan, 21, and Alexis Still, 19 died when the balloon hit power lines.

It became stuck on the power lines, before an electrical arc set fire to the basket. Two of passengers jumped from the basket, but died from injuries.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Others were injured in the incident thought to have been carried out by a lone gunman.

Five people dead after shooting at Florida airport

00:32
2
The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

3
Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

4
1 NEWS

Woman's body found on Bay of Plenty beach

5

Viral Northern Territory tourism slogan declared obscene

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ