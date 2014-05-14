Five years since Carterton balloon crash

It's been five years since the hot air balloon disaster in Carterton which killed 11 people, but there won't be a memorial service.

Carterton Mayor John Booth said a service won't be happening to mark the tragedy this year, as there was a special plaque unveiling around the same time last year.

On January 4, 2016, four years on, a large limestone rock featuring an engraved plaque, along with seating was unveiled near the crash site on Somerset Rd.

Mayor Booth said the plaque has made such a difference to family and friends of the victims, and has helped removed a pain barrier.

The pilot Lance Hopping, and his 10 passengers, Ann Dean, 65, Desmond Dean, 70, Valerie Bennett, 70, Diana Cox, 63, Howard Cox, 71, Denise Dellabarca, 58, Belinda Harter, 49,Stephen Hopkirk, 50, Johannes "Chrisjan" Jordaan, 21, and Alexis Still, 19 died when the balloon hit power lines.