 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Five years jail for drug-fuelled Porirua driver whose actions caused woman's death

share

Source:

NZN

A man has been jailed for five years after his drug-fuelled reckless driving during a police chase through Porirua led to the death of his female passenger.

Justice

Source: 1 NEWS

Damian Andrew Lawson, 43, was sentenced in the High Court at Wellington today after earlier admitting a charge of reckless driving causing death.

Justice Susan Thomas jailed him for five years and also banned him from driving for five years after his release.

In May last year Lawson, with the 21-year-old victim beside him, was being chased through Porirua by police.

He reached speeds of 107km/h before losing control and hitting a tree.

The victim, whose name is suppressed, suffered fatal injuries as her side of the car was squashed to a third of its size.

Her mother read out a victim impact statement to the court on Friday, but the details were also suppressed.

Justice Thomas said Lawson had consumed methamphetamine and cannabis on the night of the accident and he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was not supposed to be driving unless supervised and had multiple previous driving convictions.

Justice Thomas said Lawson had showed remorse but the high level of culpability, and the high number of previous diving convictions, meant the starting point for sentencing was six years.

"You have accepted full responsibility and are remorseful but you decided to drive under the influence of drugs and you decided to drive recklessly.

"If not for your actions, the victim would still be alive."

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

02:16
2
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

01:12
3
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:20
4
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

01:20
5
The trial, set down for two days was adjourned on day two.

High Court mistrial declared over man accused of murdering Christchurch father

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ