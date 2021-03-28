TODAY |

Five-year-old named as girl who died after being hit by car outside Auckland school

The girl who died after being hit by a car in East Auckland last week has been named as five-year-old Joanna Kong, police confirmed today. 

Police say she died at Starship Hospital with family by her side. Source: 1 NEWS

Joanna was critically injured in the crash on Wells Road, Buckland Beach, about 8.40am on Tuesday, March 23. 

She died at Starship Hospital yesterday with family by her side, Counties Manukau East Police Senior Sergeant Anson Lin said in a statement yesterday. 

She was a student at Pigeon Mountain Primary School. 

In an email to the school community, Pigeon Mountain Primary School board member Mark Eades said the school was supporting the family.

“Our sympathies and love go out to her family and we will be striving to provide them with any support they need.”

He confirmed the incident took place on a pathway leading into the school.

The police investigation into the case is ongoing. 

“Our thoughts continue to be with her family and the wider Pigeon Mountain Primary School community at this difficult time,” police said. 

Police last week said a 77-year-old man was forbidden to drive by police following the incident.

