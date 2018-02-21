Five thousand homes still without power in Taranaki following Cyclone Gita

More than 5000 homes are still without power following the aftermath of Cyclone Gita.
Essential services have been cut to thousands of homes and businesses by extreme winds in the region.
Houses in Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatu are still waiting to be reconnected.
Slips are preventing vehicles from reaching the damaged power lines.
Some parts of State Highway 60 are also severely damaged. The road will remain closed for several days.
Large slips and rockfalls are blocking State Highway 1 near Kaikoura, while the West Coast was also hit.
The storm caused major slips on the Takaka Hill highway, the only road access in the area, which could take days to clear.
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.
