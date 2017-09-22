 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Five teens flee police in high speed chase going the wrong way on Auckland motorway

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

Police say it's a miracle no one was killed after the incident in the city's south.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Paul Hobbs

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
2
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

01:37
3
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

00:53
4
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

00:50
5
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


01:37
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:53
NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

Watch: 'Very confident' Winston Peters says negotiating with party that gets the largest number of votes 'only a convention'

NZ First's leader will keep his options open on who he'll negotiate with if king or queenmaker.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

00:31
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

"One guy was next to my car and the other three were trying to get away in my neighbour's home."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 