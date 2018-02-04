 

Five teen boys swimming at Cascade Falls tried to scramble to safety as flash flood swept through killing two

Police are supporting the victims’ families after yesterday’s “tragic incident”.
LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ up against England for spot in semi-finals

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Lucky punter in Christchurch wins $20m Lotto Powerball

Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Group of teens tried to scramble onto rocks as flash flood in the Waitakere ranges raged, killing two

Severe Weather Watch in place for Northland

Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct


1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens, from Waikato Stadium.

Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Group of teens tried to scramble onto rocks as flash flood in the Waitakere ranges raged, killing two

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.


 
