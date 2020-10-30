TODAY |

Five taken to hospital after Northland school bus crash involving at least 20 people

Source: 1 NEWS

Five people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Kaipara, Northland, this morning.

Eighteen others who were on the bus were checked by medical staff at a nearby high school. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the incident occurred near the intersection of State Highway 12 and State Highway 1 in Brynderwyn.

The bus was carrying students from Otamatea High School. 

Police were called shortly after 8.20am.

A St John spokesperson said five people were taken to Whangerei Hospital in moderate condition.

Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A further 10 people with minor injuries were treated at Otamatea High School.

The school told 1 NEWS its health services "are supporting those students involved in this morning’s accident".

"The school remains open for instruction as normal and we will continue to offer support to all the students and their families at this time."

Part of the road was closed while the bus has been moved off the road.

The serious crash unit has been notified.

