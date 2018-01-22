Five suspicious fires at nearly completed central Auckland building

Fire and Emergency has dealt with five suspicious fires today at the same building under construction in central Auckland.

A spokesperson says there were four fires this afternoon at the Albert Street site and one on a stove top earlier in the day.

The fires were on levels eight, 10 and 14 of the building, which is just a month away from completion.

The interior sprinkler system helped to minimise damage and the fires are now out, but investigators remain at the scene.

At one stage there were 13 fire trucks in attendance.