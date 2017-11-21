 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Five sought after store worker left 'extremely traumatised' in Lower Hutt dairy robbery

share

Source:

NZN

Police are appealing for witnesses to the New Year's Eve robbery of a Lower Hutt dairy which left the store worker "extremely traumatised".

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Three men, two wearing rubber masks, entered the Epuni Mini Mart about 6pm on Sunday and threatened the worker while they rifled the till for cash, police say.

Another man is believed to have operated as a look out on the street and the four then ran through the railway underpass to where the getaway driver waited in a white four-door sedan, police say.

Police did not say any weapons were used, but described the victim as extremely traumatised.

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

2
Makayala Tritton, who died in a crash in Brisbane on Christmas Day.

Man accused of stealing phones from man's hospital bedside after Christmas Day crash that killed wife, daughter


3
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

4
Takapuna skyline, North Shore City, New Zealand

Tests show no sign of sewage contamination in stormwater at Takapuna Beach

5

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 