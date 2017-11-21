Five sought after store worker left 'extremely traumatised' in Lower Hutt dairy robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to the New Year's Eve robbery of a Lower Hutt dairy which left the store worker "extremely traumatised".

Three men, two wearing rubber masks, entered the Epuni Mini Mart about 6pm on Sunday and threatened the worker while they rifled the till for cash, police say.

Another man is believed to have operated as a look out on the street and the four then ran through the railway underpass to where the getaway driver waited in a white four-door sedan, police say.