Five quick-fire questions with Steven Joyce: What was his greatest achievement - and his biggest disappointment after a decade in politics?

Anna Whyte 

Politics and News Reporter

This story first ran during the National Party leadership race, when 1 NEWS asked Steven Joyce questions to get to know the MP a little better. 

Steven Joyce.

Steven Joyce.

Source: Getty

Who is your favourite current MP (excluding National MPs) and why?

I would have said Annette King but she’s just retired. So I'd say it's a race between Shane Jones (NZFirst), Stuart Nash (Labour) and maybe James Shaw (Green). I respect James even though I don't agree with his politics.

Steven Joyce's announcement means there are now five candidates for the soon-to-be vacant position of National Party leader.

Source: 1 NEWS

What is the most courageous thing you've ever done?

The hardest thing in politics is earning and retaining the public's trust on hard decisions. For example, resolving the Novopay issues so that teachers could get paid properly, lifting the driving age to 16, and developing the policy to gradually increase the Super age to 67.

Who is your favourite New Zealand celebrity?

I'd have to say my old friend Jeremy Corbett in the vain hope that one day he'll give me a decent run on Seven Days.

What do you think has been your greatest achievement in politics so far?

I've been lucky to have a role in developing a number of projects and policies. Probably my favourite is the Ultrafast Broadband programme which is truly transformative infrastructure for New Zealand. Already it is improving the lives of New Zealanders and enabling data-based businesses to export to the world from anywhere in the country.

What was your greatest disappointment in your parliamentary career?

The current government's decision to remove the tax threshold changes and over-complicate the tax system yet again. We now have too many middle income earners on personal tax rates that are too high, and an over-complicated system of transfers and subsidies for low income earners that means they end up paying very high marginal tax rates.

Was there a moment in your life where you knew you wanted to be part of the National Party? What made you want to join?

I was always a fan of the blue team right back from when I was young, which probably reflects Mum and Dad’s ownership of a small business. I decided to join once I sold my radio company in 2001 when I wanted to broaden my horizons beyond business. I also joined the gym then but that was a little less successful.

What is your favourite TV show?

7 Days and some of the American late night comedy shows, and I have a long-term weakness for Grand Designs.

