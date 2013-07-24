Five people suffer serious injuries after shooting incident in Whangarei

Five people suffered serious gun related injuries in a shooting incident in Whangarei last night.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

All five were taken to Whangarei Hospital after police were called to an address on Clark Rd, Kamo at 10:30pm when they received reports of a shooting.

Three of the injured have had surgery at Whangarei Hospital overnight, while another is awaiting surgery.

The fifth person has been flown to Auckland Hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

A scene guard is positioned outside of the scene and an examination will be carried out today.

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.