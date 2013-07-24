 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Five people suffer serious injuries after shooting incident in Whangarei

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Five people suffered serious gun related injuries in a shooting incident in Whangarei last night.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

All five were taken to Whangarei Hospital after police were called to an address on Clark Rd, Kamo at 10:30pm when they received reports of a shooting. 

Three of the injured have had surgery at Whangarei Hospital overnight, while another is awaiting surgery.

The fifth person has been flown to Auckland Hospital and is currently undergoing surgery. 

A scene guard is positioned outside of the scene and an examination will be carried out today. 

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.

"We feel for the families, friends and community of the people caught up in this," she said. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Online heroine: Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection

01:57
2
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

3

Five people suffer serious injuries after shooting incident in Whangarei

00:25
4
The footage shows how Ford's decision to land on the taxiway came close to causing a major catastrophe.

Watch: The horrifying moment Harrison Ford flies a plane perilously close to a packed jet at Californian airport

02:23
5
Commentators say the deal will be a win for consumers in the short term, however there is concern that it could result in a less competitive market.

Sport the sticking point as Sky's proposed merger with Vodafone rejected


00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi proudly telling Kiwi stories

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ