Five people seriously injured in crash near Invercargill

Source:  1 NEWS

Five people have been injured in a car crash between two vehicles east of Invercargill today. 

Police received reports of the collision on the Tokanui-Gorge Road Highway, between Fleming Road and Chisholm Road, just after midday.

“Five people are reported to have sustained serious injuries and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched,” a police spokesperson said. 

The stretch of highway remains closed, with diversion at Fleming Road and Mataura Island-Fortrose Road. 

New Zealand
Southland
Accidents
