Five people seriously injured in crash near Invercargill

Five people have been injured in a car crash between two vehicles east of Invercargill today.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police received reports of the collision on the Tokanui-Gorge Road Highway, between Fleming Road and Chisholm Road, just after midday.

“Five people are reported to have sustained serious injuries and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched,” a police spokesperson said.