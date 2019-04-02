Five people seriously injured after ute crashes into sign at Glenbrook service station

Five people have been seriously injured following a crash in Glenbrook, south of Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a ute crashed into an electric sign at a service station on Glenbrook-Waiuku Road just before 12.30am, and rolled.

Two people were flung from the vehicle while the other three were initially trapped inside the wreckage.

All five people have been taken to hospital and are in a serious condition, according to police.