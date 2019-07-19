Five people remain in hospital, one still critical, after Christchurch house explosion

Five people remain in hospital after a house gas explosion in Christchurch on Friday morning.

The home on Marble Court in Northwood, which had been serviced by a gas contractor the previous day, was reduced to a pile of timber after it exploded about 10.15am.

The house was destroyed, while five others are "severely affected" and 17 were impacted by debris, a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning that four patients remain in Christchurch Hospital. Three people are still in a stable condition and one is in a critical condition in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, another person is in a stable condition at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after being transferred on Saturday, a Counties Manukau District Health Board spokesperson told 1 NEWS.