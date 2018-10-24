TODAY |

Five people injured, two critically in crash on Rotorua's State Highway 30

A driver has crashed on State Highway 30 in Rotorua this afternoon with five people injured, two critically.

Police say they were called to the scene at Tikitere at 3.34pm where a single vehicle had crashed.

Two people have been critically injured, one is being taken to Rotorua Hospital via ambulance and the other by air to Waikato Hospital. 

A third person is being airlifted to Auckland's Starship Hospital while two others are being treated for moderate injuries, according to St Johns. 

Three ambulances and a helicopter were called to the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and instead use State Highway 32 and then State Highway 2 if travelling to Rotorua.

