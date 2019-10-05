Five people injured, three critically, following Auckland concert

Five people have been injured, three critically, following an unknown incident at a concert in Auckland last night.

The injuries occurred at the EDM concert Listen In 2019 with all five people taken to Auckland Hospital, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The three people in a critical condition are now stable, an Auckland DHB spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A fourth person was in a serious condition with a fifth in a moderate condition following the incident, the St John spokesperson said.

The nature of their injuries are currently unknown.