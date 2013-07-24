Five people injured in South Auckland crash

Five people each received moderate injuries in a collision between two vehicles in South Auckland this morning.

Police were first on scene at the crash on Mangere Road in Otahuhu after 8am.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

A media spokesperson said one patient is currently trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Police requested Fire Service and St John upon arriving.

Mangere Road is blocked, with cordons in place between Piki Thompson Way and Awa Street.