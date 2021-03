Five people have been injured after a school bus crashed into a ditch in Tasman District this afternoon.

Section of the Shenandoah Highway. Source: Google Maps

Police say there nine people on board the bus.

Three people have serious injuries and five have moderate injuries.

It's unclear at this stage which school the bus belongs to.

The incident occurred on Shenandoah Highway between Maruia Saddle Road and Pea Soup Road around 4:30pm.