Five people, including children, rescued from sinking boat in Manukau Harbour

Source:  1 NEWS

Five people, including children, were rescued from a boat taking on water in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Pahurehure inlet in the Manukau Harbour, as seen from the Weymouth boating club. Source: rnz.co.nz

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to Auckland's Manukau Habour about 3.30am where the boat was taking on "a significant amount of water after hitting the bar".

Eagle and Westpac Rescue helicopters responded along with Coastguard.

Luckily, those on board were wearing life jackets and the boaties were picked up from the boat with no significant injuries.

The incident comes after last month, four people were also rescued from a sinking boat on the same harbour.

