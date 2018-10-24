Five people flee managed isolation facility in Hamilton after jumping fence

Five people fled a managed isolation facility in Hamilton after jumping a fence this evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

The group included one adult and four children.

Air Commodore Darryn Web says a person was seen exiting over the facility's fence at 7pm by the onsite police officer who immediately took action to find them.

"Four people were found and detained by 7.50pm and have been returned to the facility," Commodore Webb says.

"One 17-year-old male is still outside of the facility at this time, and police are continuing to look for this individual."

All five people have returned negative results on their day three test results.

Authorities have confirmed there are three managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Hamilton.

Commodore Webb says more details will be released as they become available.