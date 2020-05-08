Five people arrested, meth and cash seized in Auckland and Tokoroa

Five people have been arrested while methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands in cash have been seized after police carried out a series of search warrants in Auckland and Tokoroa this morning.

Methamphetamine seized by police after carrying out a series of search warrants across Auckland and Tokoroa this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

Officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out 10 search warrants at addresses across Auckland and Tokoroa as part of an operation into methamphetamine distribution, the National Organised Crime Group's Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said in a statement.

It comes after police found a small quantity of methamphetamine, approximately $300,000 in cash and five firearms – three rifles including a military-style assault rifle, and two shotguns - following an initial search of an address in West Auckland last Friday.



Rifles seized by police in an earlier search of a West Auckland home last Friday. Source: New Zealand Police

Police today located $100,000 in cash and seized a further amount of methamphetamine, he said.

Money seized by police after carrying out 10 search warrants this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

Five men have since been arrested and will appear in the Auckland and Tokoroa District Courts facing a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, money laundering, unlawful possession of firearms and participation in an organised criminal group.

"Throughout the lockdown period, police have continued to work hard to hold organised criminal groups and drug offenders to account," Mr Parmenter said.

"We will continue to work tirelessly in this space and arrest those responsible, who have absolutely no regard for the significant damage these drugs cause in our community, with often those vulnerable most affected."