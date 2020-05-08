Five people arrested, meth and cash seized in Auckland and Tokoroa

Five people have been arrested while methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands in cash have been seized after police carried out a series of search warrants in Auckland and Tokoroa this morning.
Officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out 10 search warrants at addresses across Auckland and Tokoroa as part of an operation into methamphetamine distribution, the National Organised Crime Group's Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said in a statement.
It comes after police found a small quantity of methamphetamine, approximately $300,000 in cash and five firearms – three rifles including a military-style assault rifle, and two shotguns - following an initial search of an address in West Auckland last Friday.
Police today located $100,000 in cash and seized a further amount of methamphetamine, he said.
Five men have since been arrested and will appear in the Auckland and Tokoroa District Courts facing a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, money laundering, unlawful possession of firearms and participation in an organised criminal group.
"Throughout the lockdown period, police have continued to work hard to hold organised criminal groups and drug offenders to account," Mr Parmenter said.
"We will continue to work tirelessly in this space and arrest those responsible, who have absolutely no regard for the significant damage these drugs cause in our community, with often those vulnerable most affected."
Anyone with information about drug offending or other criminal activity has been urged to contact police by phoning 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.