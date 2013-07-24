Five people arrested after police chase car near Wellington

Five people have been arrested and will face various charges after fleeing police in a car on the Kapiti Coast near Wellington early this morning.

Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle in Waikanae at 12.55am for a routine traffic stop on Ngaio Rd.

Before Police could signal to the vehicle to stop the car sped up and attempted to evade Police.

Police signalled the car to stop, however it continued to drive at speed.

The car entered the Kapiti Expressway, heading south with Police following, before pulling into a layby near Plimmerton.

At one point during the incident, one of the car's tyres blew, resulting in the car driving at slow speeds before eventually stopping.