Five people armed with weapons rob Bay of Plenty dairy

Five people are wanted by police for allegedly robbing a Bay of Plenty dairy on Sunday evening.

Police say the group entered Galway Street Dairy, Kawerau, with their faces covered and armed with weapons around 7:30pm on September 15.

They allegedly threatened the sole employee before fleeing on foot with a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Galway Street or Newell Street area between 6pm and 7.30pm on Sunday to come forward.