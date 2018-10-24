TODAY |

Five people armed with weapons rob Bay of Plenty dairy

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

Five people are wanted by police for allegedly robbing a Bay of Plenty dairy on Sunday evening.

Police say the group entered Galway Street Dairy, Kawerau, with their faces covered and armed with weapons around 7:30pm on September 15.

They allegedly threatened the sole employee before fleeing on foot with a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Galway Street or Newell Street area between 6pm and 7.30pm on Sunday to come forward.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with information about a person or group who appear to have recently acquired an usually large amount of cash or a significant quantity of cigarettes.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jacinda Ardern announces bilateral meeting with Donald Trump next week
01:46

No consequences likely for kauri hunter who ruptured Auckland's main fuel pipeline causing estimated $48m in damage
06:52

Growing movement urges passengers to ditch air travel to tackle climate change

School in lockdown, residents asked to stay indoors as police operation unfolds in Whakatāne