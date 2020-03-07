Five Northland kiwi killed in suspected dog attack

Five kiwi were found dead along a Northland beach in what's suspected to be yet another dog attack on the at-risk species.

Source: 1 NEWS

The dead birds were found along the Tapuaetahi beachfront on the Purerua Penninsula, 21km northeast of Kerikeri, at the end of February.

Department of Conservation senior ranger Adrian Walker says the locals were saddened by the loss of several kiwi from the area.

"The community have been very helpful and we are working with Far North District Council's animal control team to identify the dog/s and the owners responsible," he told 1 NEWS today.

The birds have been sent off for further DNA testing and post-mortem examinations, however initial indications show the were attacked by dogs.

Under the Dog Control Act, the maximum penalty an owner can be fined is $20,000 or up to three years in jail, in addition for an order for the dog to be put down.

"There is often a pattern of dogs being seen out and about before incidents occur so communities are the first line of defence in preventing dog attacks on wildlife," said Walker.

Members of the public are asked to intervene if they spot a dog wandering through the zone uncontrolled.

They're asked to get in contact with the Council, DOC or their local hapū and landcare group for help on what to do.