Five new Covid-19 cases at New Zealand border, including fisherman from Russia

There were five cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, all of them in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Two of the cases arrived from the US, both on 10 December. They both tested positive due to the onset of symptoms around day 9 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

The third arrived on 16 December from South Korea. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The fourth arrived on 16 December, with the country of origin not yet available. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One additional case arrived on 18 December from Russia via Singapore, and was tested on arrival. This result is regarded as indicating previous infection – referred to as an historical case.

This person was tested on arrival before transiting to a fishing vessel in Lyttleton on the same day. The vessel left New Zealand shortly after the crew’s arrival and is now in international waters.

It is still being determined whether this case should be reported against NZ's tally, as it has been today, or whether it should be reported as a case in Russia.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 59, with the country's total number of confirmed cases 1765.

Laboratories in Aotearoa have processed 1,374,050 tests to date.

The ministry also made a correction from yesterday's update, where six new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in managed isolation facilities since Friday.

