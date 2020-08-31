Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand today, all of which are linked to the Auckland cluster.

There were also four new cases of Covid-19 in the country's managed isolation facilities today.

It comes as Auckland moved to "Alert Level 2.5" at midnight after more than two weeks at Level 3. The rest of the country remains at Level 2.

Deputy Director-General of Health Robyn Shearer confirmed the new cases today.

Three of the new cases in the community are linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Church. The remaining two are household contacts of separate previously reported cases.

Now, 128 people linked to the Auckland cluster have been moved to the city's quarantine facility - they are 85 people confirmed to have Covid-19, as well as their household contacts.

Among the new imported Covid-19 cases today were a trio who arrived from India on August 22 - a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 20s and a girl. They tested negative on their third day in New Zealand, but as close contacts of previously reported cases they re-tested as positive.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 30s who arrived from India on August 27 also tested positive.

Today there are 11 people with the illness in hospital - two in Auckland City Hospital, three in Middlemore Hospital, three in North Shore Hospital, two in Waikato Hospital and one in Christchurch City Hospital.

Of those in hospital, there are two in intensive care - one each at Middlemore Hospital and Waikato Hospital.

Today 15 people had recovered from the virus, meaning the total number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is 131 - made up of 24 imported cases and 107 in the community.

There have been 1387 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.