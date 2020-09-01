Five new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

There was also nine new cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, bringing the total new cases today to 14.

The five new community cases are all linked to the Auckland cluster. Two cases are household contacts of previously reported cases and the other three are all in a household that is linked to an existing case.



Of the nine imported cases, five are in Christchurch, three are in Auckland and one is in Wellington. They are all in quarantine.

The new cases in Christchurch are made up of a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 20s, and a man in his 40s, who all arrived on the same flight from India via Fiji on August 27.

The imported cases in Auckland are made up of a woman in her 20s and another in her 30s, both of whom arrived from India on August 23, and the third is a woman in her 50s who arrived on August 26 from Qatar.



In Wellington, a man in his 50s who arrived on August 18 from the United States and tested positive in routine testing around day 12 of his stay.

Today, there are 10 people in hospital with Covid-19 - two in Auckland City, three in Middlemore, three in North Shore, and two in Waikato. There are two people in intensive care with the illness, one each in Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

There are 13 previously reported cases who are considered to have recovered today, all of which are from the community.

It means, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today is 132 - 33 imported cases and 99 community cases.

New Zealand has had 1401 positive cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Today's new cases come on day two of Auckland being at "Alert Level 2.5". The rest of the country is at Level 2.

Yesterday, around 8600 tests for the coronavirus were carried out, bringing the total number of tests in New Zealand to 766,626.

The Government's Covid Tracer app reached a milestone of 2 million registered users today, which is equivalent to half the population aged 15 and over.