Five new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in the community

Five new Covid-19 cases have been recorded at the border and none in the community in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says.

It said today five cases of the virus had been picked up in managed isolation in Auckland.

All of the cases had travelled from India via Qatar, testing positive on either day 0 or day 1.

One of the cases had arrived into the country on May 14. The other four arrived on May 15.

The country's total number of active cases is 18, after six previously reported cases recovered.

New Zealand's total number of Covid-19 cases to date is 2295.

The ministry announced yesterday two weak positive Covid-19 results had been detected in Wellington's wastewater.

It said it was likely this was due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The ministry said today further wastewater samples had been collected and those results were expected tomorrow evening.