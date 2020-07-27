Five new close contacts of Auckland Airport worker with Covid-19 identified

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today in New Zealand today and three in managed isolation and quarantine.

Source: istock.com

Today’s update by the Ministry of Health comes after an Auckland Airport worker tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

More close contacts linked to the airport worker have been identified, now jumping to 31.

The new close contacts are five work colleagues of the man, bringing the total number of workplace close contacts of to 22, the Ministry of Health says.

None of the worker's close contacts have tested positive for the virus to date.

All have been contacted by health officials and have been asked to self-isolate.

Genomic sequencing released yesterday identified the worker's infection as the highly infectious UK variant. It's linked to a passenger who arrived in New Zealand on April 10.

The worker cleaned high-risk planes arriving from overseas, including the aircraft that an infected passenger travelled on.

One new border case is a close contact of a case first reported on April 7.

The passenger from India arrived via the United Arab Emirates on April 5. They tested positive on day 17 in MIQ.

Another passenger arrived in the country on April 17 and tested positive on day three of managed isolation.

The full history of this case is still under investigation as it’s not yet known what country they arrived from before transiting to Auckland via The United Arab Emirates.

The other traveller tested positive on arrival from Jordan on April 20.

Two previously reported cases have also been reclassified as historical.

There are now 2.7 million registered users on the Ministry of Health’s Covid Tracer app. Over 253 million poster scans and 8 million manual entries have been logged since the app launched.

In the last 24 hours, 764,000 entries were made.

Yesterday, over 5000 Covid-19 tests were processed, taking the seven-day rolling average to 4000.

This brings the total number of tests conducted since the pandemic began to 1.98 million.

In Auckland - Northcote, Henderson, and Wiri testing centres will be open on Saturday. While the Balmoral testing centre will be open the entire weekend.

Over the Anzac weekend, testing is also available at after-hours medical clinics.