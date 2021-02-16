Five new cases of Covid-19, none in the community

There are five new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation over the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

In an update today, the ministry also said a positive case who was transferred to Auckland Hospital from the Jet Park Quarantine facility Thursday has now been discharged.

Meanwhile the Fiji UN worker in ICU at Middlemore Hospital continues to receive treatment.

A health worker is still self isolating after it was deemed their use of PPE "did not fully meet agreed protocols" during the transfer, according to the Ministry of Health.

Today's update was provided through a written statement as there is no press conference scheduled.