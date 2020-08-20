Five new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, as total to-date cases surpass 1300

New Zealand has five new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Director-General of Health announced today.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the latest figures at this afternoon's 1pm press conference in Wellington.

There were no new cases in managed isolation.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 1304, while the total number of active cases in the country is now 101.

Dr Bloomfield said all five of today's new cases are linked to the Auckland outbreak, four of which are Auckland-based. A fifth person is connected to the two previously-confirmed Tokoroa cases.

The new Tokoroa-based case is in Waikato Hospital. It adds to the five other cases who are currently in hospital, of which one is at Auckland City Hospital and the other four are in Middlemore. One of the cases in Middlemore Hospital is in intensive care in a stable condition.

To date, 133 people linked to the new cluster have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 65 confirmed cases and their household contacts.

Regarding the Auckland outbreak, since the first community cases were revealed last Tuesday, August 11, 1996 close contacts have been identified to the cluster, of which 1921 have been traced and are isolating while being tested.